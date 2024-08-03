NBW Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 5.7 %

ROCK stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,162. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

