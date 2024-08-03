NBW Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

NYSE:PG traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.08. 11,899,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $170.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

