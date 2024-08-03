NBW Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.08. 11,899,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $170.92.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $15,646,323. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.