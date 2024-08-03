NBW Capital LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 5.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. TD Cowen increased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

