NBW Capital LLC Sells 35,970 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,970 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Archrock worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after buying an additional 351,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,620,000 after buying an additional 145,397 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after buying an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 295,998 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. 3,000,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

