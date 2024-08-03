Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $235.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 stock opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $179.66. F5 has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,245,000 after buying an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

