Needham & Company LLC Cuts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $34.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.