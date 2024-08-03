Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
