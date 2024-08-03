Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $725.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $613.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,415 shares of company stock worth $47,477,222 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.