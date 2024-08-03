Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $981.40 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

