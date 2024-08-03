New Street Research Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Intel stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

