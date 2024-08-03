NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

NAMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $15,018,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,407,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

