Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newmark Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

Newmark Group Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

