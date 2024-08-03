Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,672,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.25.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $11.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

