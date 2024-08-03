Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Issues Earnings Results

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NEXA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 54,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,169. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.