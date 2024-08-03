NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Financial decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.83.

TSE:NXE opened at C$7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Insiders own 8.23% of the company's stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

