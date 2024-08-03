NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NexPoint Real Estate Finance updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.550 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.3 %

NREF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 17,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,295. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a current ratio of 296.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Stories

