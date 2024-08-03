NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $144,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

