NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.79. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

