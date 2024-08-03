NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

TSE NFI opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.30.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

