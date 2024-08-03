NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Up 10%

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.86. Approximately 253,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 192,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

