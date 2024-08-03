Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Shares Down 11.2%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 12,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 6,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Nickel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

