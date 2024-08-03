Niza Global (NIZA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $236,944.14 and approximately $966,285.74 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded up 117.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00083628 USD and is up 15.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $881,558.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

