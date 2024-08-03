Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Raised to $11.25

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

NFBK opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Annette Catino purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $295,761. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

