Northland Securities Cuts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $50.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.