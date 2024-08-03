Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 423,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

