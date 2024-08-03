Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 128.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

