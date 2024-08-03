Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$0.92 EPS.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

