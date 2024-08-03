Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$0.92 EPS.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

