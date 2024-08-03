Notcoin (NOT) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Notcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $181.76 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01168721 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $213,193,934.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars.

