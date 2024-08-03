Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

