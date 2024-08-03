Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

