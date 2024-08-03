Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:NPCT)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NPCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $235,052.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,423,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,568,409.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

