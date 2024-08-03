Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
