Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.