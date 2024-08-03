Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
