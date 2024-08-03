Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

