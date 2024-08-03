Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 467,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,622. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.