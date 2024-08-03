Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 467,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,622. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
