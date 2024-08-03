Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 3rd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,403. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
