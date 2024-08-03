Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.