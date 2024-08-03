Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 3rd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. 51,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,209. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,170,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,047,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

