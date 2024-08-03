Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 71,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.