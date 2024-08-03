Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.19. 50,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.30.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

