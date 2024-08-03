Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 85,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,525. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.