Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Shares Up 0.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.35. 93,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 68,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

