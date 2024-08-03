Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 61,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,932. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

