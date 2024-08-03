Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.79.

OCSL stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 298,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

