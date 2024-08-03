Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 1,607,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.