Objective Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.34. 315,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.