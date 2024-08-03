OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 16th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $971.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

