OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New $502,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,093,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,316. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.