OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.5% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $7.94 on Friday, hitting $276.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,585,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

