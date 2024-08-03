OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases Shares of 19,214 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 257,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,529. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

